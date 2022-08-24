Russia's war in Ukraine reaches the six-month milestone

The United Nations estimates that more than 5,000 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 this year.

The United States has pledged more than $10 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine including hundreds of drones, rocket systems, and potentially aircrafts.

While Ukraine has prevented the takeover of its capital second largest city, the Russian military has made significant advances in the Donbas region and the south of the country.

Mark Malloch-Brown is the president of the Open Society Foundations and a former U.N. Deputy Secretary General. He sees this moment as a pivotal point in the conflict:

“I think it’s a double inflection point. One inflection point is the uncertain prospect that Ukraine is enjoying a growing advantage on the military side or a further scale-up into a Russian intervention. The second inflection point is where world public opinion is on this. And on the second, most people still condemn this as a Russian invasion.”

Security experts have warned that as the fighting continues, Ukrainians could be facing a dire winter ahead with concerns over fuel shortages and lack of access to food.

The United Nations estimates 12 million Ukrainians have been displaced since the invasion. More than 70 thousand refugees have come to the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Oleg Yakovenko’s family were forced to flee their home outside of Kyiv at the start of the war. They migrated to Germany and eventually were taken in by a sponsor in Central Florida.

Oleg Yakovenko along with his 4 year old daughter Mira. They’re living in Central Florida as refugees after escaping Ukraine.

Debbie Rambis and her husband sponsored the family through an organization called North America for Ukraine. It’s part of the program Uniting for Ukraine run by the Department of Homeland Security.

We hear from security experts, Ukrainians within the country, and Ukrainians stateside about how they’re thinking of the war now.

