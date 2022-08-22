Florida's primary is all about school boards and Ron DeSantis

Florida’s primary election is tomorrow.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has his own race to run. But he’s been heavily involved in others, spending his own campaign money in support of his preferred candidates for school boards. Over the weekend, he hosted several events as part of what he’s calling an “education agenda tour.”

Florida Democrats have their own roster of candidates, too.

Students are going to return to schools facing a firehose of challenges, from a massive teacher shortage to new limits on how topics like race and sexual orientation can be taught.

So why are these school board races being paid so much attention? And what are the candidates’ stances on these issues that will come up this school year?

