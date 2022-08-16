© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Want to learn more about climate change? Check out these book recommendations

Published August 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
The Camp Fire moves through the area on Nov. 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The Camp Fire moves through the area on Nov. 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Stacks” creator and host Traci Thomas joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong with her picks for thought-provoking non-fiction and fiction books that address climate change.

Non-fiction recommendations

Fiction recommendations

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.