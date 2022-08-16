Bike surplus hits U.S. companies big and small

During the pandemic, bike sales — both stationary and outdoor — sky-rocketed and companies struggled to come close to meeting demand. However, now these same companies are struggling to move a massive backlog of their bikes and their profit margins are hurting.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Roben Farzad, host of the public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” to unpack what this means for the companies and consumers as well as what will happen to the surplus bikes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.