© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why you shouldn't let your job define you

Published August 12, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT
Close up of a young lady working from home (Getty Images)
Close up of a young lady working from home (Getty Images)

For the full story, click here

The pandemic has changed so many ways in which the world operates, including work. Maybe it prompted you to question your career and your relationship with work.

Are you asking yourself: Does my job define me?

We revisit Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson’s conversation with Arthur Brooks. He’s a contributing writer at The Atlantic and wrote a piece last year titled, “A Profession is Not a Personality.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.