Delaware farmers markets to accept mobile WIC payments

Special Nutritional Program – or WIC – participants will soon be able to use mobile payment options at Delaware farmer's markets.

Even though they’ve long been able to use mobile payments at grocery stores, WIC participants have still had to rely on paper vouchers at farmer’s markets.

The pilot program is funded through a nearly $250 thousand grant from the USDA.

The USDA Mid-Atlantic office says the grant not only makes it easier for customers, but will hopefully grow the number of farmers who take WIC payments.

Nearly 8,500 WIC participants were eligible to use Delaware farmer’s markets last year.

Delaware joins Kentucky and Maine as the third state in the USDA’s pilot program.