Delaware Headlines

Delaware farmers markets to accept mobile WIC payments

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published August 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
WIC Farmers Market 2.jpg
USDA
WIC mobile payments will soon be available at Delaware farmer's markets.

Special Nutritional Program – or WIC – participants will soon be able to use mobile payment options at Delaware farmer's markets.

Even though they’ve long been able to use mobile payments at grocery stores, WIC participants have still had to rely on paper vouchers at farmer’s markets.

The pilot program is funded through a nearly $250 thousand grant from the USDA.

The USDA Mid-Atlantic office says the grant not only makes it easier for customers, but will hopefully grow the number of farmers who take WIC payments.

Nearly 8,500 WIC participants were eligible to use Delaware farmer’s markets last year.

Delaware joins Kentucky and Maine as the third state in the USDA’s pilot program.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
