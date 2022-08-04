Barbers provide space for young Black men and boys to talk

The U.S is in the midst of a mental health crisis — especially in the Black community.

Suicide was the second leading cause of death for Black Americans between 15 and 24 years old, according to a 2019 survey by the Department of Health and Human Services. Confess Project is one organization turning to local barbers to get Black men and boys to open up and seek help.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks to Craig Charles, one of those barbers on the front line.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

