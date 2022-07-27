© 2022 Delaware Public Media
What a cluster of drug overdose deaths could tell us about the shape of the addiction crisis

Published July 27, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT

In February, eight people in St. Louis died from drug overdoses over two days. The victims were all Black and all but one lived in the same apartment building.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Andrew Joseph, a reporter for STAT, about what this cluster tells us about the new shape of the addiction crisis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

