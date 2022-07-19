New film 'Aftershock' explores Black maternal mortality through the stories of two women and those t

The maternal mortality rate for Black women is three times the rate for white women in the U.S. The new documentary “Aftershock” profiles two Black women who died after giving birth and looks at how their families are working to prevent other women from dying.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Paula Eiselt who co-directed the film with Tonya Lewis Lee and Shawnee Benton Gibson, mother of Shamony Gibson whose story is told in the film. “Aftershock” is now streaming on Hulu.

