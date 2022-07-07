Johnson agrees to resign, but is bullish in speech outside No. 10 Downing St.

Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally resigned as his grip on power crumbled in the face of heavy pressure from lawmakers in his own party. In a somewhat defiant speech, Johnson spoke of “the herd instinct” of British politics and made no apology for the scandal-ridden period of his premiership.

His resignation caps a remarkable political career filled with highs, lows and many memorable moments.

NPR’s London correspondent Frank Langfitt joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.