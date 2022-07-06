Public transit ridership is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels — and the industry is hurting

Transit systems lost a lot of riders and revenue when the pandemic began. And for a variety of reasons, the ridership hasn’t returned. As they spend what remains of billions in federal relief money, some agencies are facing a difficult future.

