© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the Highland Park community is reacting to the July Fourth attack

Published July 6, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT
Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, look toward the scene of the mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, after leaving their wedding bouquets near the scene of Monday's mass shooting, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, look toward the scene of the mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, after leaving their wedding bouquets near the scene of Monday's mass shooting, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

As the community of Highland Park comes to terms with the mass shooting that left seven dead and dozens more injured, Here & Now‘s host Robin Young speaks to the Anti-Defamation League’s Midwest regional director David Goldenberg, a resident of the area that was at the parade in the morning before the attack took place.

What does this attack do to his community now? And does the uptick in mass gun violence concern him?

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.