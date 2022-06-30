Supreme Court rules on 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court rules on whether President Biden can end the “remain in Mexico” policy. The policy started under former President Donald Trump and requires migrants to wait for their court hearings outside of the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with University of Texas Law School professor Denise Gilman, who directs the immigration clinic there.

