© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court rules against EPA in carbon emissions regulation case

Published June 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency doesn’t have the authority to regulate carbon emissions from power plants. The decision was 6-3.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with James M. Van Nostrand, law professor and director of the Center for Energy & Sustainable Development at West Virginia University College of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.