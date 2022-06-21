© 2022 Delaware Public Media
The Supreme Court is halfway through its busiest month. What's been decided?

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published June 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
A set of microphones stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
All eyes are on the Supreme Court as the end of the month approaches. 

That’s supposed to be the end of the court’s term — and the time by which it’s almost certain to overturn Roe v. Wade

The Justices came into June with 29 cases on the docket. And Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization isn’t the only one with big implications for America’s future. 

What other cases have been decided so far? And what are some of the major ones we should look out for?

 

 

Paige Osburn