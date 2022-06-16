New Castle County Police roll out officer wellness program

New Castle County Police announces a new health and wellness program for its officers focused on mental, physical and social health.

The Holistic Officer Wellness Program includes everything from an on-staff personal trainer to financial wellness coaching and meditation classes.

The program has been pieced together over the last year to include services not only for officers but for retirees, civilian staff and their families.

It includes yoga classes focused on dealing with trauma.

“First responders in general are exposed to traumatic incidents at a much greater rate than that of the general public. And unfortunately that can lead to some mental health concerns later on down the road,” Sgt. Eugene Reid said.

Reid said the program is open to first responders across New Castle County and the Delaware State Police.

He added they hope to eventually open it to agencies across the state.

The program is funded through a $120,000 grant from the Justice Department.

The program is not mandatory for New Castle County officers, but Reid said the department has seen a steady increase in participation.

