With the fight raging and ammunition running dangerously low for Ukrainian troops, NATO leaders met on Wednesday to discuss expanding military assistance. But even as the military conflict drags on — everyday Ukrainians are struggling to make sense of their new normal.

Foreign correspondent Isabelle Khurshudyan joins us from Kyiv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.