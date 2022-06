As sanctions against Russia by the United States and Europe are tightening, Russia needs to find new buyers for its oil. It may also look for ways to evade sanctions and circumvent restrictions to keep its oil flowing to the market.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler.

