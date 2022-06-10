U.S. and Latin American countries promise immigration overhaul

The U.S. and countries across Latin America are promising to protect the rights of migrants, at a time when migration in the Western Hemisphere is on the rise.

The Los Angeles Declaration comes at the end of the Summit of the Americas, which the Biden Administration hosted this week in Los Angeles.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Franco Ordoñez, NPR White House correspondent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

