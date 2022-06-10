LGBTQ+ community's battle for the dinosaur emoji

Dinosaur emojis have been widely used by the LGBTQ+ community online for a long time. So there was a shock in the community when they started to see the dino emoji appear on the feeds of anti-trans users recently. The LGBTQ+ community immediately set out to take back their beloved emoji.

Amory Sivertson and Ben Brock Johnson of WBUR’s Endless Thread podcast explore the tug of war over the use of the dino emoji.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

