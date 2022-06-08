Corinthian 15 activists fought for debt forgiveness for student loan borrowers and won

The U.S. Department of Education announced that it is wiping out the student loan debt for 560,000 borrowers who enrolled in Corinthian Colleges. Corinthian was a for-profit chain that collapsed in 2015, after allegations that it defrauded students. Borrowers were left with degrees that they call worthless.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with one of those borrowers, Latonya Suggs. She’s been fighting for this debt relief for years as one of the Corinthian 15, activists who went on strike and refused to pay their student loans because they were misled by Corinthian.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

