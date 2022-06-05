© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Symphony Orchestra to launch first full season since 2019

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published June 5, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT
Delaware Symphony Orchestra

Stymied by the pandemic the last three years, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the start of its first full season since 2019.

“We’re going to have a season and it’s actually going to start in the fall," Music Director David Amado said.

"And we’re going to plan all this stuff and we’re going to create this arc. We’re going to hope for the best that we’re not going to have to do all the hoop jumping and slalom skiing that we’ve had to do."

This season marks Amado’s 20th year with the symphony.

He said he’s been taking the time to revisit pieces he did for the first time years ago.

"It’s really interesting to pull my score off the shelf and look at the things that I was thinking about, valuing, obsessing over 20 years ago and how much I’ve changed,” he said.

Highlights include the world premiere of Jennifer Higdon's Cold Mountain Suite, as well as music from Hollywood blockbusters like “Harry Potter” and “The Magnificent Seven.”

The season includes a return to concerts in Sussex County with a performance at Cape Henlopen High School.

The 2022-23 season kicks off in September.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
