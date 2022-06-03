The News Roundup – International

The Kremlin is saying the U.S. is intentionally adding “fuel to the fire” of the conflict in Ukraine by sending aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s troops. President Joe Biden announced his intentions to send missiles to the Ukrainian army in an op-ed this week.

In the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Canada is moving to halt future sales of handguns within its borders.

As some lockdowns end in China, an emergency meeting among China’s cabinet was called to strategize about the nation’s slowing economy.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5