Denver Muslim community rallies around hockey star Nazem Kadri amid hateful messages, death threats

On Tuesday night, the Colorado Avalanche heads to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Finals for the first time in two decades. But it hasn’t been an easy road for second-line center Nazem Kadri, who’s faced hate and death threats.

And many in Denver’s Islamic community say they know and are frustrated by how Kadri’s been treated.

Colorado Public Radio’s Vic Vela reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

