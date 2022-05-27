TV shows and movies keep getting longer as the industry experiments with runtimes

“Stranger Things” season 4 debuts Friday — and each episode is over an hour.

It’s the latest example of TV shows getting longer and longer, as platforms like Netflix allow creatives freedom from broadcast schedules and distribution demands.

We discuss what this means for the industry and consumers with Daniel Loría, editorial director of BoxOffice Pro, a publication that follows movie release trends.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.