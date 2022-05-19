Attorney General launches investigation into Wilmington landlord, 27 units condemned

Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced an investigation into Wilmington landlord AJ Pokorny on Thursday.

Pokorny is the owner of 27 apartment units on the 800 block of North Adams Street that were condemned Monday following the partial collapse of a brick wall in an alley between two of the buildings.

The residents were evicted with less than a day’s notice. As of Wednesday, 19 people were sent to the Sheraton Hotel Hope Center, and another 11 to another local hotel. The rest sought refuge with family and friends.

Pokorny was served with an emergency order from the Department of Licenses and Inspections on Tuesday, which included a total of 372 building code violations. He has 30 days to mend them all.

“My heart goes out to the tenants and families who were affected by this harrowing ordeal," Jennings said in a statement.

This is not the first time Pokorny has been sanctioned for violations. Jennings says he was a party to a consent order with the DOJ in 2002. She adds those terms will be considered, and the Department of Justice will work closely with the City of Wilmington to launch a full investigation.