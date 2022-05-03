Las Vegas turns on new water pumps as Lake Mead levels plummet

Water levels are so low in Lake Mead that the intakes for the city of Las Vegas are visible from the surface for the first time ever.

Water managers in Nevada had planned for this day by building a system of pumps to draw water from deeper parts of the reservoir, but few thought they would need it so soon.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with John Entsminger, general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

