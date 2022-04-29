Several First State high schools make U.S. News & World Report rankings

U.S. News & World Report released its annual rankings of high schools across the country, with 50 Delaware schools making the cut.

Nearly 18,000 public and charter schools were ranked this year, with several First State Schools in the top 5% nationally.

Delaware’s top ranked school is the Charter School of Wilmington, which comes in 75th nationally.

The publication rated Wilmington Charter with having one of the best college readiness scores in the state at nearly 75%.

Newark Charter School, Wilmington's Cab Calloway School for the Arts, Sussex Academy in Georgetown and Conrad Schools of Science in Wilmington round out the top five schools for the First State.

The list ranks schools in categories like reading and math scores, college curriculum and graduation rates.