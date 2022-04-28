United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called war in Ukraine both “evil” and “unacceptable” after seeing forhimself the damage done by Russia on the outskirts of Kviv.

Earlier in the week, the U.N. chief met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, just hours before the Kremlin decided to cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria.

Also this week, Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the West not to underestimate the possibility of a nuclear confrontation… and President Biden requested another $33 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine during a speech on Thursday.

The Roundup catches up with the biggest stories from around the world, with updates from China, France and El Salvador.

