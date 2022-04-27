Russia accused of blackmail for cutting off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Belarus after the two countries refused Russia’s demand that they pay in rubles.

This move raises the possibility that Russia will cut off supplies to the rest of Europe. We find out how this move will affect energy prices and the European economy.

Phil Flynn, an energy market analyst at the Price Futures Group, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

