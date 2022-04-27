This week, Twitter accepted a $44 billion buyout offer from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

As part of the purchase, Musk, who calls himself a “free speech absolutist,” will gain total control of the company. And it’s raising questions about how his leadership will affect open speech on the platform.

And they aren’t the only ones sounding the alarm about Musk’s acquisition. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called the deal “dangerous for our democracy.” And in Europe, the deal may interfere with a landmark piece of legislation around moderating social media content.

What impact will Elon Musk really have on Twitter? And what will social media moderation look like moving forward?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5