Two incumbents have been re-elected to the Seaford City Council.

Mayor David Genshaw garnered 412 votes to win another two year term. His challenger - Pat Jones - got 189 votes in Saturday’s election.

And Councilman Matthew MacCoy got 400 votes to win another three-year term. Stacie Whitt Spicer, who had hoped to unseat MacCoy, received 199 votes.

There were a total of 717 votes cast, including 230 absentee ballots.