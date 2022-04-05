Former Blue Hen assistant Sarah Jenkins takes over UD women's hoop program

The University of Delaware introduced its new head women’s basketball coach Tuesday in Newark.

Sarah Jenkins takes over the program from Natasha Adair, left for the Arizona State head coaching job after guiding UD to its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013.

Jenkins served three years as an assistant to Adair at UD and was the associate head coach for the 2020-21 season before leaving to be an assistant at Penn State.

Now, Jenkins said she feels like she’s back home.

“I’m grateful to be back (as) a part of a family that loves and supports their Blue Hen athletic teams. I’m grateful for this family atmosphere. I felt it the first day I walked on this campus, the love, and the family and the support.”

Jenkins said she’ll continue to build on the program’s success.

“To the fans, we will put out a product that will make you proud. We will put out a product that is fun to watch. We will compete every single night.”

In 2021 she helped guide the Blue Hens to a regular-season conference title and a WNIT postseason berth.

Jenkins, who played shooting guard at Georgetown in the early 2000s, helped recruit most of the players on the Blue Hen’s roster when she was an assistant at UD.