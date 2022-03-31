The Crown Act and other efforts aim to ban discrimination against people based on hairstyle

Chris Rock’s recent wisecrack at the Oscars about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head has brought renewed attention to the long history of jokes about Black hair.

Angela Onwuachi-Willig, dean of Boston University School of Law, discusses the incident at the Academy Awards and efforts to pass legislation at the state and federal level to ban discrimination against people based on their hairstyles.

