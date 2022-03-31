Newark's Romer Enters Race for 25th House District

The race to fill the soon-to-be open seat in Delaware’s 25th House District is taking shape with a Democratic challenger entering the contest.

Longtime State Representative John Kowalko (D- Newark South) announced in January he would not seek reelection.

That’s prompted two political newcomers to vye for that seat. Republican Lynn Mey launched her bid Tuesday

And now Democrat Cyndie Romer has officially kicked off her campaign.

“I am truly running because I believe in building an equitable and just society. And I know that that sounds canned, and I’m sure it is. But it really is that simple. I feel very passionate about moving Delaware forward,” Romer said.

Romer, a Newark IT professional and political newcomer, said she’ll be an advocate for her constituents.

“We can work towards, you know, creating stronger schools that support our teachers and our students,” Romer said, “And we can increase transparency in government and fight for LGBTQ rights and expand voting rights in a safe and secure manner, and work towards clean energy and transportation. Like, we can do all of these things because I don’t need to be the expert in all of these things to be able to advocate for them.”

As of now no other candidates in either party have entered the race, but Romer said she expects Democratic primary challengers.

The deadline to file is July.