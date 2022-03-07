Seaford election features race for mayor

Seaford voters go to the polls next month for their town election. And there will be two contested races on the ballot.

Former councilwoman Pat Jones seeks to unseat four-term Mayor David Genshaw -- and become Seaford's first Black female mayor.

Jones served on Seaford’s City Council for 12 years and ran for mayor in 2012, losing to William Bennett.

10 years later, she is trying again to become mayor.

“Why not now," said Jones. "I feel like it’s a great opportunity to make history as a woman being the first. mayor of our great city. I also feel like it’s time for an opportunity for African Americans to sit at the table equally.”

Jones says she was the first Black female to serve on the Council and while she faced many challenges, there was nothing she didn’t overcome.

Jones says she will base her campaign on accountability and transparency.

And she says if she’s elected there are a few things she’d like to tackle, “Accountability would certainly be at the top of the list. And transparency, so that anything that goes on - that if I’m elected - if anyone wants to know anything, unless it’s a personnel matter, that they should be entitled to know.”

Jones says she would also look into Seaford’s housing market, where she feels minorities are being squeezed out by the current real estate market.

She also would prioritize addressing Seaford’s homeless population.

Jones says she would address all those issues immediately if she’s elected because she feels it’s so unfair to the underprivileged to try to even have a glimpse of the American dream in today's world.

Seaford’s election is April 16, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall. There are also two candidates vying for one open council seat - incumbent Matt MacCoy and Stacie Spicer.

