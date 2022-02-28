© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Ukraine, Russia meet for talks as Putin raises prospect of nuclear war

Published February 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
This picture shows Russian infantry mobility vehicles GAZ Tigr destroyed as a result of fight in Kharkiv, located some 50 km from Ukrainian-Russian border, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks Monday as fighting continues in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert over the weekend in a significant escalation of his military threat — even if so far the move has had little practical effect.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

