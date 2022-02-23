© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Books recommendations to check out for Black History (or any) Month

Published February 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
A visitor looks at books displayed at a bookshop. (Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images)
Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Traci Thomas, host and creator of the podcast “The Stacks,” about books that she wants you to know about this Black History Month and beyond.

Traci Thomas’s book recommendations for Black History Month

Fiction


Nonfiction


Short stories & essays


Poetry

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

