After Peloton, what's next for the wonderful world of at-home workouts?

Published February 23, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST

As Peloton — the stationary bike and subscription-based service that exploded in popularity over the pandemic — now implodes financially, many new products are rushing into the vacuum. That includes Apple’s Fitness + and a slew of YouTube channels catered to workouts.

Host Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from Rebecca Heilweil, a reporter for Vox’s Open Sourced.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.