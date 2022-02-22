Olympic skeleton racer Andrew Blaser on LGBTQ representation at the games

It was an interesting dance at the Beijing Winter Olympics with athletes and the media trying to raise important issues without causing conflict with Chinese authorities.

But American broadcasters were quiet on LGBTQ representation — even with a record number of openly LGBTQ Olympic athletes, more than double from four years ago.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with one of those athletes, Idaho native Andrew Blaser.

