© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

This President’s Day, the world watches two of them try to avoid a war in Ukraine

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published February 21, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to discuss the Ukrainian peace process at the German federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to discuss the Ukrainian peace process at the German federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.

This President’s Day, the world is watching two of them try to avoid a war in Ukraine.

Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to hold a summit with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. 

The White House says the talks proposed by France will only take place if Russia doesnotinvade its neighbor.

The Kremlin says there are no concrete plans for a summit.

Meanwhile, some attacks are still underway – and not just in eastern Ukraine, where ceasefire violations continue to be broken.We talk about the situation.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Rupert Allman