Nathan Chen wins gold as Olympic officials stay largely mum on reports of Russian skater doping

Published February 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST

Washington Post sportswriter Emily Giambalvo joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss Nathan Chen’s gold medal skate Wednesday night, and what Olympic and skating officials are saying about allegations that one of Russia’s figure skating stars has tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

