Dave Wasserman on the midterms, electoral maps, and going back to the drawing board

It’s not toofar-fetchedto say thatright now–American politics are all over the map.In New York,there’scriticism comingfromtheright. In Alabama, it’s coming from the left.

AndinNorth Carolina, the state Supreme Court is having its say.

More than thirty states have finished redrawing their electoral lines ahead of the midterms in November. If you happen to live in a district that’s considered competitive – then chances are that’s no longer the case – thanks to these new boundaries.

And because there’s so much more to understand, we askedDave Wassermanfrom the Cook Political Report to walk us through it. Officially he’s the House editor, unofficially he’s America’s redistricting oracle.

