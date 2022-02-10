Addressing the shortfalls of flood maps with a local look at climate impacts

A new analysis finds flood risk in the United States will increase 26% in the next three decades due to climate change.

Researchers broke down the impact on a more local level compared to most current maps, which often fail to incorporate that the nature of flooding is changing.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with one of the leaders on the project, Oliver Wing, chief research officer at the U.K.-based flood modeling company Fathom.

Take a look at the map here.

