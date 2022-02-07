Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm explains what we're getting wrong about COVID-19 in 2022

We’re keeping tabs on what’s happening with the coronavirus and looking ahead to what living with it really means.

After the U.S. was walloped by omicron, COVID-19 cases are now down more than 50% over the past two weeks. Deaths are still high though, with an average of more than 2,400 people losing their lives to the virus each day.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd check in with Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research at the University of Minnesota.

