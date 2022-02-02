The pandemic is taking a toll on parents of young children

We’ve hit year three of the pandemic. By now, many of us have experienced some form of burnout or anxiety caused by living through a global health crisis.

For parents with young children, that anxiety has been compounded by the stress that accompanies school closures and childcare shortages.

Additionally, children under 5 are the last demographic in the U.S. unable to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, that might change soon as Pfizer and its partners at BioNTech are expected to file a submission for emergency use of its vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration for a regimen for children under 5.

We talk about the challenges that come with vaccinating children. And we examine the psychological toll the pandemic has taken on parents with young kids.

