North Carolina Supreme Court takes up constitutionality of redistricting maps

Published February 2, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST

WUNC politics podcast host and capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii joins Here & Now host Peter O’Dowd to talk about whether the Democratic-leaning North Carolina Supreme Court will uphold newly drawn redistricting maps that will increase the number of Republican-leaning districts — and what it all means for upcoming elections.

