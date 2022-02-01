© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What China&#8217;s infrastructure investments in Africa mean for the world

WAMU 88.5 | By Jonquilyn Hill
Published February 1, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is received by his Kenyan counterpart, Raychelle Omamo.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is received by his Kenyan counterpart, Raychelle Omamo.

The world’s eyes will once again fall on China at the end of the week. The country is hosting this year’s Winter Olympics – all while battling allegations of human rights violations

But China itself will be keeping at least some of its attention a continent away – in Africa

In 2020 alone, China invested $4.2 billion into the continent – that’s double what the United States spent. 

Some say it’s providing much-needed infrastructure help. Others think it’s just colonialism by another name.

How did this relationship begin? And what does it mean for both their futures? 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Jonquilyn Hill