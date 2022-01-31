© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Rafael Nadal scores 21st Grand Slam title; Ashleigh Barty ends Australia's winner drought

Published January 31, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST

The Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne wrapped Sunday night with Rafael Nadal’s 21st Grand Slam title. On the women’s side, Naomi Osaka returned to the court, and Ashleigh Barty won it all for Australia.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Christopher Clarey, tennis correspondent for The New York Times, about the matches.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

