Renowned conductor Marin Alsop's life explored in new documentary

By Scott Simon
Published January 29, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST
Conductor Marin Alsop, photographed in Vienna on Oct. 23, 2019.
Alex Halada
/
AFP via Getty Images
Conductor Marin Alsop, photographed in Vienna on Oct. 23, 2019.

Marin Alsop is one of the reigning music figures in the world, however her desire to be a conductor was met with discouragement by prominent people within music. "This is the manifestation of a very dysfunctional group of people or a very dysfunctional organization." she tells NPR's Weekend Edition. "To me, the best cure for this kind of dysfunction was success."

Scott Simon speaks with the renowned conductor about a new film, The Conductor, about her storied life and career in classical music.

To hear the full story, use the audio player above.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
